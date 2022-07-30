Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

