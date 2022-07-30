Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

CCJ stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Cameco by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

