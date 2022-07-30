Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$98.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$100.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46. The firm has a market cap of C$93.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

