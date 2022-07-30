Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.13.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CU stock opened at C$41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.91. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities
In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
