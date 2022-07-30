Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.13.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.91. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2411319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

