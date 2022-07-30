CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,992. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

