CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,992. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
