Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Up 306.7% in July

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBGL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cannabis Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Cannabis Global Company Profile

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

