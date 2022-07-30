Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,259 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

Shares of META opened at $160.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

