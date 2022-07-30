Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,697,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

