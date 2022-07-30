Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 12,740 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

