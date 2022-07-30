Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.