Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $46.11 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

