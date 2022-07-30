Cardano Price Up 11% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.98 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00102382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00244986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00039787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

