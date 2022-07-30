Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Carriage Services has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

