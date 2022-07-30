Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $114.00 target price on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

CRI stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.