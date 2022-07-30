Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 440,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,933. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

