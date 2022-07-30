Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Caterpillar by 124.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.