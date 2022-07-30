Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 65,722 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

