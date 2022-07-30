CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.90

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 40802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.