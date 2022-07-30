Cenovus Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

