Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and $161,908.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00611728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.