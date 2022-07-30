Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 59,100 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 235,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $4,911,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.48 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

