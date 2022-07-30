Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of First Hawaiian worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $38,075,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $3,267,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 4.0 %

First Hawaiian Profile

FHB stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

