Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $29.70 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,703,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $108.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

