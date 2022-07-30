Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NVT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

