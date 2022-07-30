Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 130,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $861.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
