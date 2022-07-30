Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 130,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $861.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Interface Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.