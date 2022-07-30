Chainge (CHNG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Chainge has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainge has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Chainge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Chainge Coin Trading
