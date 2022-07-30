Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.56 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

