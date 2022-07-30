ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,405.77 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $589,405.77 and $16,740.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.45 or 0.99894136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00045039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

