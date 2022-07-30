Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,859 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $376.93. 1,902,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.