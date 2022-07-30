Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,632 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. 2,902,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

