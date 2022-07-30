Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,412,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,050,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

