Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE BABA traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.37. 59,201,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,608,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

