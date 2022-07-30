Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,764. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

