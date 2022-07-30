Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $251.17. 1,280,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,745. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

