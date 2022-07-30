Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,065,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127,652. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

