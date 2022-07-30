Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Hold”

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.68%.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

