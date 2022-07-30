Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

