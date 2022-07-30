Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,600.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,330.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,428.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

