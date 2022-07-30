Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

