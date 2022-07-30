Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Church & Dwight by 30.5% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

