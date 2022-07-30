CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$18.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 150.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $747,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.