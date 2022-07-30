CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.28.

CIX stock opened at C$14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.98 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.32.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5275855 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

