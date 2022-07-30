Cindicator Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.31 million and $567.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

