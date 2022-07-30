Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $5,604,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $425.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

