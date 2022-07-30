Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

