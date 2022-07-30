Citigroup Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $147.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

