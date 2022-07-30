Citigroup Lowers Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target to €42.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Umicore from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Umicore from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Umicore has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

