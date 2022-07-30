Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

