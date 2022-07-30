Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94.
Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
