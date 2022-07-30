Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

