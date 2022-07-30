Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Citigroup

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a maintains rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

